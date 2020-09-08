Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 2.8 points from July to 43.9. The index hit a record low in April.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said that the index was picking up but that the pandemic continued to have a severe impact.

