Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:19am EDT

Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling some improvement in business confidence although worries remained over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 2.8 points from July to 43.9. The index hit a record low in April.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said that the index was picking up but that the pandemic continued to have a severe impact.

(Reporting by Hiroko Hamada; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok
RE
02:01aSURGING EURO, VANISHING INFLATION : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:01aSURGING EURO, VANISHING INFLATION : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:00aBahrain hires bank abc, citi, gulf international bank, hsbc, national bank of bahrain and standard chartered to arrange issuance - document
RE
02:00aHow bitcoin met the real world in Africa
RE
01:56aMalaysia seeks to reroute $10.6 billion belt-and-road rail project
RE
01:54aSensex, Nifty rise on upbeat global cues, Reliance boost
RE
01:53aFrance's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020
RE
01:46aChina's new yuan loans set to rise in August, keep economy on recovery path - Reuters poll
RE
01:28aGERMAN BUSINESS GROUP : It's hardly possible to legally stop Nord Stream 2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; recovery worries limit losses
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group