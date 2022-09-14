Advanced search
Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official

09/14/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com are reflected on monitors, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan lacks effective means to combat the yen's sharp falls, as intervening unilaterally in the currency market will likely have a limited impact in reversing its downtrend, Satsuki Katayama, head of a ruling party panel on financial affairs, said.

"Solo currency intervention won't be that effective" in stemming sharp yen falls, which are driven by the interest-rate gap between the United States and Japan, she told Reuters.

Raising Japan's ultra-low interest rates would also be difficult given the impact that could have on the country's 550 trillion yen ($3.84 trillion) of bank loans, Katayama, chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) research commission on finance and banking systems, said on Wednesday.

A former Ministry of Finance (MOF) official, Katayama has deep expertise on financial markets.

Japanese authorities on Wednesday signalled the chance of intervening to prop up the yen by conducting a rate check with banks, though many analysts doubt Tokyo will actually step in due to the difficulty of convincing its G7 counterparts.

($1 = 143.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.44% 96.947 Delayed Quote.16.51%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.21% 165.339 Delayed Quote.6.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 108.876 Delayed Quote.20.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.23% 142.997 Delayed Quote.10.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.01% 1.802062 Delayed Quote.17.79%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.39% 0.6705 Delayed Quote.-16.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.13% 86.122 Delayed Quote.10.12%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.30% 143.371 Delayed Quote.25.54%
