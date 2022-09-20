Japan's stocks steady as investors await Fed, BOJ meetings

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks marked slight
gains on Tuesday as investors zoned in on this week's U.S.
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings, where the central
banks are expected to reinforce their divergent approaches to
tackling inflation.
As markets resumed trading after a national holiday, the
Nikkei share index opened 0.8% higher and rose as much
as 1.23% before paring gains to finish up 0.44% at 27,688.42.
The broader Topix index added 0.45%.
"A lot of investors want to see the results of the FOMC
[Federal Open Market Committee] meeting, so they're likely to
adopt a wait-and-see attitude today and tomorrow," said Hideyuki
Suzuki of SBI Securities.
Markets are fully pricing in a Fed rate hike of at least 75
basis points, with an 18% chance seen of a full percentage point
rise.
"It would be a negative surprise for the market if a 100 bps
rate hike was decided, and the Nikkei share average would likely
test lower levels," said a domestic asset manager.
The Bank of Japan, however, is expected to remain a global
outlier by refusing to hike interest rates, even as inflation
rises. Japan on Tuesday reported that core consumer inflation
touched a near eight-year high in August.
While the latest core consumer inflation figure of 2.8% is
lower than many other countries around the world have seen this
year, it marks the fifth straight month above the BOJ's target
of 2%, which has partly been driven by the dramatic slide in the
yen.
The Nikkei saw 162 of its 225 constituents mark gains on
Tuesday, while 56 fell and seven traded flat.
The index's climb was driven by technology stocks, in line
with overnight results from the Nasdaq 100 and the
Philadelphia semiconductor index.
Mobile phone operator KDDI Corp had a strong
impact, gaining 1.77%, while electrical components manufacturer
TDK Corp rose 2.72%.
Other strong tech performers included chipmaking equipment
manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd and tech conglomerate
SoftBank Group Corp, both major contributors to the
Nikkei.
Materials manufacturer Unitika Ltd saw the biggest
individual rise on the Nikkei, up 7.33%. Marine freight company
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd notched the largest loss,
falling 3.28%.
Healthcare was one of the few sectors to drop overall,
tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. M3 Inc
dropped 2.39%, Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd lost 1.85%, and
Terumo Corp fell 1.42%.
The real estate sector also weakened. Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd
fell 1.98% and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd dropped
1.71%.
