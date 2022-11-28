Advanced search
Japan's super-long yields higher after hawkish Fed comments

11/28/2022 | 11:49pm EST
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated Japanese government bonds (JGBs) rose for a third straight session on Tuesday to hit almost three-week highs after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve officials put bond markets globally on the back foot.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 1.120%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.510%, the highest levels since Nov. 10.

Overnight Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin was the latest official to quell speculation the U.S. central bank would reverse course on interest rates relatively quickly next year.

Also weighing on JGBs was the scorching hot inflation data from Tokyo last week that has put pressure on the Bank of Japan, which has been an outlier among global central banks by sticking with monetary stimulus, to shift its policy.

Ten-year yields were untraded since Friday, when they hit the BOJ's 0.25% ceiling.

The rise in Japan's consumer price index is set to become a leap, Mizuho Securities analysts said in a note.

"A number of data points appearing in late November have made this conclusion inevitable. That makes it likely that the BOJ's core CPI forecast will be revised higher (for FY23 in particular) when the next outlook report is published in January."

The five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.110%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 31 ticks to 148.71. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.67% 92.9 Delayed Quote.11.93%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.86% 0.67076 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.32% 166.448 Delayed Quote.7.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.51% 1.20187 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.26% 103.121 Delayed Quote.14.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.45% 0.74452 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.25% 143.888 Delayed Quote.10.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.45% 1.03888 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.15% 1.699033 Delayed Quote.10.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012255 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
JAPAN 10Y CASH -1.50% 0.2567 Delayed Quote.258.51%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.33% 5589.04 Real-time Quote.-10.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.59% 86.008 Delayed Quote.10.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.74% 0.62101 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.19% 138.497 Delayed Quote.21.12%
