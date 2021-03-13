Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience

03/13/2021 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A wall of flower petals bursts into a thousand fragments. A huge ball levitates in the air, turning from red to blue to purple. Hundreds of butterflies dart around a screen of tiny water particles.

This is not a modern art museum, but the latest creation of Japan's teamLab collective of engineers, artists and architects, anchored around a maze of seven saunas lit up in hues of red, green and yellow.

The Tokyo-based digital art group took over an empty lot in the city's glitzy Roppongi district and over the last year erected a gigantic tent housing the sauna rooms and three immersive art installations.

"Art is traditionally exhibited in luxurious places like palaces or museums - we wanted to create a luxurious state of mind for people to experience it," said Takashi Kudo, a teamLab lab member at a demonstration on Saturday.

"TikTok teamLab Reconnect" runs March 22 until the end of August. For $44 on weekdays and $53 on weekends, visitors can dip in and out of the hot rooms and cold showers, and walk inside the artworks sporting only swimming suits.

The coronavirus means seating in the biggest saunas was cut from 24 to 12 and ventilation was adjusted to meet government standards for air circulation.

Kudo stood under dozens of large, hand-blown glass lamps from Italy. The lamps slowly changed colours from burnt orange to magenta, illuminating dark corridors separating the rooms.

The team said it wanted to affect all senses, including touch, sound and smell. Aromas such as roasted green tea waft through one of the saunas, and white birch in another.

"Nobody goes to an art museum in this fashion because art is art and sauna is sauna," said Kudo, pointing to his swimming trunks. "What we wanted to try is to combine and offer a very different experience - and a very different experience of this art."

(This story refiles to remove extraneous word "opens" in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Irene Wang and Kim Kyung-Hoon. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Antoni Slodkowski


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14aJapan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience
RE
04:59aIrish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade
RE
04:43aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS)– Dr. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Nilanga, District Latur, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
04:36aCourt releases 3 Hong Kong activists on bail in case involving 47
RE
03:18aNigeria says no increase in pump prices after regulator sparks confusion
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism'
RE
03:10aIrish foreign minister coveney says uk showing "perverse nationalism" over u.s. trade deal - the times
RE
03:10aAfrican economies likely to rebound 3.4% this year, AfDB says
RE
01:45aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 26, 2021
PU
01:04aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China releases reports on budgets, national economic, social development plans
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoverin..
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
4ZTE CORPORATION : Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Fourth Quarter 2020 Call Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ