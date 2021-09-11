Japan's vaccines minister Kono leads opinion poll on succeeding Suga

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's minister in charge of
vaccines, Taro Kono, led a public opinion poll on who should
succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party.
Kono had 27% support in the poll by the Nikkei newspaper and
TV Tokyo that asked who would be "the right person" to lead the
party and become the next prime minister.
The results of the Sept. 9-11 poll were released on
Saturday.
Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba was next with
17%, and ex-policy chief Fumio Kishida was third with 14%.
Former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi was fifth with 7%.
Kono, who also serves as minister of administrative reform,
announced his candidacy on Friday, the third to make his
intention official after Kishida and Takaichi.
Ishiba may not run for the party's leadership and instead
will likely support another candidate, the Jiji news service
said Saturday, citing sources close to him.
Suga, in a surprise move, said on Sept. 3 he would step
down, marking an end to a one-year tenure that was marred by
plunging public support and dissatisfaction with his coronavirus
response.
That set the stage for a Sept. 29 leadership vote among
grassroots LDP members and lawmakers. The winner is virtually
assured the premiership because the LDP has a majority in
parliament's lower house.
Following the LDP leadership vote, Japan will likely hold a
general election in the first half of November, Kyodo reported
citing ruling party lawmakers.
The Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll follows earlier ones showing strong
public support for Kono, 58, to succeed Suga.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)