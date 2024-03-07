Japan says it is gravely concerned about closer military ties between China and Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday that Tokyo was gravely concerned about closer military cooperation between China and Russia in light of security for Japan as well as for the region.

"Our country intends to keep a close eye on development in Sino-Russian relations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)