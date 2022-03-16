Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan says it will remove more COVID curbs as infections ebb

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Wednesday it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant ebbs.

An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest https://www.datawrapper.de/_/yydPj wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo logged 10,221 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down 13.6% from a week earlier.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference that quasi-emergency restrictions would be lifted as of March 21 and the country would slowly start returning to normal, since new infections had dropped substantially.

"Exit from the sixth wave of infections has clearly come into sight," he said.

"From now on, for the time being, it will be a period in which we bring back ordinary lives as much as possible while maintaining the maximum caution and ensuring safety and security."

After a slow start, the government's COVID-19 vaccine booster programme has accelerated, with about 71% of Japan's vulnerable elderly population having received a third dose.

The so-called quasi-state of emergency curbs currently applied in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures centred on limiting hours for eateries and other businesses.

Officials in the western prefecture of Osaka had considered requesting an extension of the restrictions due to high hospitalisations, but ultimately decided to let them expire.

The measures have weighed on the economy, particularly the service sector.

"A certain amount of services demand will be unleashed if the curbs are lifted as households have quite a lot of savings now and it coincides with the spring holidays," said Daiju Aoki, chief Japan economist at UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management.

Health experts have said the current Omicron wave is not over, and new variants could emerge at any time. But the restrictions, used repeatedly during the two-year pandemic, have lost their effectiveness on public behaviour, said Tohoku University professor Hitoshi Oshitani.

"We need to have a different strategy to suppress the transmission at this stage," said Oshitani, a lead advisor on the government's pandemic response. "It's still premature to discuss a kind of exit strategy from this virus."

Kishida had been widely expected to announce a further easing of border restrictions by lifting the daily quota of arrivals, according to media reports, but did not touch on border measures at all in the hour-long news conference.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink, Rocky Swift, Elaine Lies and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Kenneth Maxwell, Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Satoshi Sugiyama


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AOKI HOLDINGS INC. -1.24% 559 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 6.67% 0.016 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
UBS GROUP AG 4.75% 16.77 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:49aMorocco's OCP aims to boost fertiliser output despite lack of Russian ammonia
RE
07:48aJapan says it will remove more COVID curbs as infections ebb
RE
07:47aMerck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines
RE
07:45aDrugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
RE
07:45aU.S., Britain trade talks to start next week in Baltimore
RE
07:43aEuro zone government bond yields rise as risk appetite grows
RE
07:42aBritish-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran
RE
07:41aVerizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3World stocks recover on Ukraine talks, Fed hopes buoy U.S. yields
4Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..
5Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal - R..

HOT NEWS