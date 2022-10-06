Japan says no pact yet with Sri Lanka on debt restructure talks

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) -
Japan has not yet reached an agreement to co-chair a debt
summit with Sri Lanka's creditors, a government official in
Tokyo said on Thursday, as the island nation struggles to find a
way out of a crippling economic crisis.
Sri Lanka has to renegotiate around $30 billion of
foreign debt, including with bilateral creditors such as China,
Japan and India, with one of them likely to co-chair the talks.
"We have not reached such an agreement. It might be
their wishful thinking but the situation remains unchanged," a
senior Japanese government official with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The denial from Tokyo came after less than an hour after
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said on
Thursday that Japan had agreed to co-chair the meeting with
negotiators.
Wickremesinghe's office later issued a clarification
saying Sri Lanka had requested Japan to co-chair the summit.
Japan would also help Sri Lanka in its credit restructuring
process, Wickremesinghe's office said.
"Japan will stand ready to provide full support for Sri
Lanka's debt restructuring providing that necessary conditions
are met," the Japanese government official said.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in
decades, with severely depleted foreign exchanges reserves
leading to prolonged shortages of essentials, including fuel and
food.
Out of Sri Lanka's total bilateral debt of $10 billion,
Japan holds around $3.5 billion worth, amounting to 4.4% of Sri
Lanka's GDP, according to government and IMF data.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo and Uditha Jayasinghe
in Colombo; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Toby Chopra)