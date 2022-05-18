Japan says to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 mln

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan will double fiscal aid for
Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated move with the World
Bank to back the country's near-term fiscal necessities damaged
by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told
reporters on Thursday.
"Our country stands with Ukraine," Kishida said, adding
Japan will emphasise its fundamental stance to provide strong
support to Ukraine with other nations in next week's U.S.-Japan
summit and broader Quad group meeting with Australia and India.
Japan, a member of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised
nations, had previously announced $300 million in loans to
Ukraine in April.
Japan has also joined other G7 countries and allies in
sanctioning Russia for what Moscow calls a special military
operation in Ukraine, by freezing assets as well as banning
certain export and import items, including energy resources.
