Japan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan is in close contact with a
"small number" of its nationals still in Afghanistan, seeking
to ensure their safety after Taliban militants took over Kabul,
the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday.
Amid a deteriorating security situation in the Afghan
capital after the Taliban took control without a fight on
Sunday, Japan closed its embassy there and evacuated the last 12
personnel, officials said this week.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news
conference that none of the Japanese still remaining in
Afghanistan had been reported to have suffered injuries, but
declined to give details, citing security concerns.
Most of these were with international organisations, a
Foreign Ministry official said, but also declined to give
details, including estimates of how many there were.
"We are making the safety of the Japanese still in
Afghanistan our top priority," he said.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said its
last Japanese staff had left in June, prompted by worsening
security conditions as well as uncertainty over the coronavirus
pandemic.
Another major overseas agency, the Japan External Trade
Organization (JETRO), has never had an office in Afghanistan so
it had no personnel there.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Elaine Lies; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)