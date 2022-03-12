Japan senior coalition lawmaker urges economic stimulus

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the junior partner in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's coalition, said the measures were among steps needed to prepare for a further rise in prices of oil, wheat and other goods as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine, a party spokesperson said, confirming media reports.

Yamaguchi also urged the government to curb retail fuel prices by invoking a "trigger clause" allowing it to cut the gasoline tax in addition to existing energy subsidies, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)