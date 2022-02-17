Japan set to announce easing of strict border measures

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan is set to announce on
Thursday that it will ease border controls put in place to
counter the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are the
strictest among wealthy nations and have been slammed by
business leaders and educators.
About 150,000 foreign students have been kept out of the
country, along with workers desperately needed by an aging
nation with a shrinking population, prompting warnings of labor
shortages and damage to Japan's international reputation.
Japan briefly eased its border rules, which have effectively
kept the nation closed to non-residents for two years, late in
2021 but tightened them again just weeks later as the Omicron
variant emerged overseas.
Among the measures set to be announced will be raising the
number of people allowed to enter Japan to 5,000 a day from the
current 3,500, according to media reports.
Others are likely to include shortening the required
quarantine period, currently a week, to three days under certain
circumstances, such as the coronavirus risk level in the nation
people travel from and whether they are fully vaccinated,
including a booster shot.
Japan designates 82 nations as "high risk" and requires
three or six days of mandatory hotel quarantine as part of the
week of isolation for many. Two weeks of quarantine were
required until mid-January.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the new
measures at a news conference on Thursday. They would take
effect in stages from March, media reports say.
Kishida and his government have hailed the tight border
controls for buying Japan time as Omicron surged around the
world, and a vast majority of the public supports them.
Yet with the variant now widespread in Japan, which is
struggling to roll out booster shots, business leaders and some
politicians have warned the measures are obsolete.
For Kishida, who faces a crucial election in July, deciding
when and how to change the measures has been tricky, said
political analyst Atsuo Ito.
"If you look at the overall situation now, they're
meaningless; you can get the virus anywhere. But as a result of
having them, he got a lot of public support," he said.
If they're not changed, Ito added, "the result over the long
term is that Japan is going to be left behind the rest of the
world."
But the response on social media was overwhelmingly
scathing, with many people questioning why border rules would be
eased while much of Japan remains under restrictions due to the
coronavirus and others suggesting Kishida was simply buckling to
criticism.
"The Kishida government doesn't know what it wants to do, so
it simply follows the voice that yells the loudest," wrote
"Recklesschamp27."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies. Editing by Gerry Doyle)