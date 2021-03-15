Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Japan shares edge up as stimulus cheer lifts cyclicals, SoftBank drags

03/15/2021 | 02:31am EDT
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares inched higher on Monday as optimism around the passage of a massive U.S. stimulus package boosted cyclical stocks, although declines in SoftBank Group and other tech companies limited gains.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.17% to close at 29,766.97, while the broader Topix gained 0.91% to close at 1,968.73,

"Today's market in Japan is a reflection of the U.S. market on Friday," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday as the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

"Investors are buying cyclical shares that would benefit from a recovery of the U.S. economy, which would be accelerated by the huge economic package that was approved," Arisawa said.

Japanese transport and materials stocks advanced.

Ship builder Mitsui E&S Holdings jumped 7.78%, while shipping firms Kawasaki Kisen and Nippon Yusen rose 7.02% and 4.74%, respectively.

ANA Holdings jumped 4.43% and Japan Airlines advanced 3.79%.

E-commerce firm Rakuten surged 24% after announcing a capital tie-up with postal giant Japan Post Holdings, making it the biggest gainer in the Nikkei. Japan Post gained 2.49%.

Japan's tech shares fell tracking Nasdaq's decline on Friday, with Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group down 2.49%.

Tokyo Electron lost 1.56% and Advantest fell 1.26%.

Amid rising U.S. bond yields, Japan's largest banks gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 4.12%, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which gained 3.55%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were SoftBank Group, followed by Nidec losing 2.24%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.47% 2585 End-of-day quote.13.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 32778.64 Delayed Quote.7.10%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.93% 2505 End-of-day quote.25.56%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.89% 1025.5 End-of-day quote.27.74%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 3.42% 2238 End-of-day quote.5.97%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.22% 594.6 End-of-day quote.30.37%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 6.30% 540 End-of-day quote.54.29%
NASDAQ 100 -0.89% 12937.292719 Delayed Quote.1.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.59% 13319.864652 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NIDEC CORPORATION 3.50% 13145 End-of-day quote.1.27%
NIKKEI 225 0.17% 29766.97 Real-time Quote.8.28%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 2.96% 3480 End-of-day quote.44.88%
RAKUTEN, INC. 8.64% 1245 End-of-day quote.25.25%
S&P 500 0.10% 3943.34 Delayed Quote.4.99%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.35% 10635 End-of-day quote.31.98%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.28% 3996 End-of-day quote.25.35%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 4.48% 42220 End-of-day quote.9.95%
