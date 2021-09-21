Japan shares end lower on Evergrande woes, bargain-buying limits losses

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tracked weakness
in global markets to close lower on Tuesday, as investors dumped
risky assets on fears of a potential default by China's
Evergrande Group, although some bargain buying helped
limit the losses.
The Nikkei share average dropped 2.17% to close at
29,839.71, marking its biggest fall since June 21. The broader
Topix slipped 1.7% to 2,064.55.
Growing fears of a possible default by Evergrande rattled
global markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering
their biggest daily percentage drop since May.
However, market participants said the impact of the sell-off
on the Japanese market was limited.
"Domestic investors who had sold their stocks at a height of
a recent rally bought back shares on dips today, which supported
declines driven by foreigners' sell-off," Seiichi Suzuki, chief
equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
Heavyweight SoftBank Group dragged the Nikkei the
most, falling 4.98%, followed by supplier of chip equipment
Tokyo Electron dropping 2.45% and air-conditioning
maker Daikin Industries falling 4.71%.
Shares sensitive to the global economy also declined, with
steel makers losing 3.64% and machinery makers
falling 3.37%. Shippers dropped 3.2%.
But, travel-related shares rose on hopes of an economic
reopening as Tokyo witnessed a drop in COVID-19 infections.
Airliners ANA Holdings rose 2.53% and Japan
Airlines jumped 4.47%. Central Japan Railway,
which runs bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka, advanced
3.15%.
There were 14 advancers on the Nikkei index against 210
decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Uttaresh.V)