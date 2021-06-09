Log in
Japan shares end lower on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data; Eisai jumps

06/09/2021 | 02:39am EDT
TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed lower on Wednesday, on profit-booking in shippers and semiconductor stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data as it could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus programme.

Financial firms and insurers declined after a retreat in long-term U.S. Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns on their portfolios.

Eisai Co, however, surged 16.26%, rising by the daily limit for a second straight session after its Alzheimer's drug received a nod from U.S. regulators on Monday.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.35% lower at 28,860.80, while the broader Topix was down 0.28% at 1,957.14.

"Japanese investors want to see the U.S. CPI number tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude overall in markets," he said, adding that investors booked profits and squared positions ahead of the data.

The Topix's sea transport subsector was the biggest decliner, sliding 3.33%, following its surge to the highest in more than a decade. Kawasaki Kisen led declines on the Nikkei with a 4.54% tumble, while Mitsui OSK Lines lost 3.59%.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec dropped 3.86%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.

Air transport was the best performing subsector, rising 3.26%, followed by a 3.11% jump for real estate , as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and start travelling by airplane again.

Pharmaceutical companies rose 1.18%.

After Eisai, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co was the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 7.55% rally. Mitsubishi Estate and Tokyo Tatemono followed suit, rising 4.05% and 3.75%, respectively. Airline ANA Holdings added 3.38%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.16% 2768 End-of-day quote.21.56%
EISAI CO., LTD. 2.08% 7751 End-of-day quote.5.14%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 5.51% 3255 End-of-day quote.54.12%
LASERTEC CORPORATION -1.89% 22780 End-of-day quote.88.11%
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD. -0.03% 1838 End-of-day quote.10.92%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 2.26% 4760 End-of-day quote.51.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.35% 28860.8 Real-time Quote.5.74%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.24% 3820 End-of-day quote.20.09%
TOKYO TATEMONO CO., LTD. 0.48% 1685 End-of-day quote.19.08%
