Japan shares end lower on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data; Eisai jumps

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed lower on
Wednesday, on profit-booking in shippers and semiconductor
stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data as it could
influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus
programme.
Financial firms and insurers declined after a retreat in
long-term U.S. Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns
on their portfolios.
Eisai Co, however, surged 16.26%, rising by the
daily limit for a second straight session after its Alzheimer's
drug received a nod from U.S. regulators on Monday.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.35% lower at
28,860.80, while the broader Topix was down 0.28% at
1,957.14.
"Japanese investors want to see the U.S. CPI number
tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come
as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally,"
said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui DS Asset Management.
Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude
overall in markets," he said, adding that investors booked
profits and squared positions ahead of the data.
The Topix's sea transport subsector was the
biggest decliner, sliding 3.33%, following its surge to the
highest in more than a decade. Kawasaki Kisen led
declines on the Nikkei with a 4.54% tumble, while Mitsui OSK
Lines lost 3.59%.
Semiconductor firm Lasertec dropped 3.86%,
declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.
Air transport was the best performing subsector,
rising 3.26%, followed by a 3.11% jump for real estate
, as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination
programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and
start travelling by airplane again.
Pharmaceutical companies rose 1.18%.
After Eisai, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co was
the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 7.55% rally. Mitsubishi
Estate and Tokyo Tatemono followed suit,
rising 4.05% and 3.75%, respectively. Airline ANA Holdings
added 3.38%.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)