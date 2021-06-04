Log in
Japan shares end mixed as growth stocks drag ahead of U.S. jobs data

06/04/2021 | 02:39am EDT
TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended on a mixed note on Friday, weighed down by growth shares, as investors awaited a key U.S. payroll report that could intensify worries over inflation and taper talks from the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average ended 0.40% lower at 28,941.52 after two days of gains, while the broader Topix managed to close 0.03% higher at 1,959.19, its fourth straight day of gains.

Growth shares fell by 0.34%, while value shares added 0.37%, as investors sold tech shares and stay-at-home winners ahead of monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday. A strong reading could raise bets over possible tapering of stimulus measures by the Fed and sap risk appetite.

SoftBank Group, whose Vision Fund owns global tech firm shares, lost 1.3%.

Industrial robot makers posted sizable losses, with Fanuc losing 2.2% and Yaskawa Electric dropping 0.8%.

Some of last year's star performers crumbled. Medical support service operator M3 shed 5.0% while bicycle maker Shimano shed 2.5%.

Still, the market received some support from Japan's accelerated vaccination programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Japan's slow vaccination had been a reason to sell stocks. But now, about one in 10 people have got at least one shot, which is much better than just 1% about a month ago," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Many railway firms gained, with West Japan Railway adding 1.0% and Central Japan Railway advancing 0.9%.

Investors also scooped up shares of large companies, including Toyota Motor, which gained 1.6% to a record high, having risen in 10 of the last 11 sessions.

Hitachi added 2.1% to hit a 20-year high, while Mitsubishi Chemical rose 2.2% to a two-year high.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec became the most actively traded stock on the main board, rising 0.9% and extending its winning streak to 10 days. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.76683 Delayed Quote.0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.41069 Delayed Quote.3.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.8251 Delayed Quote.5.71%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 2.27% 17590 End-of-day quote.20.56%
DENSO CORPORATION 1.81% 7876 End-of-day quote.28.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.2112 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
FANUC CORPORATION 1.52% 26390 End-of-day quote.4.06%
HITACHI, LTD. 1.37% 5940 End-of-day quote.46.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013691 Delayed Quote.0.12%
LASERTEC CORPORATION 7.22% 23010 End-of-day quote.90.01%
M3, INC. 2.69% 7397 End-of-day quote.-24.08%
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.50% 897.6 End-of-day quote.43.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.7155 Delayed Quote.0.73%
NIKKEI 225 -0.40% 28941.52 Real-time Quote.5.47%
SHIMANO INC. 0.68% 24560 End-of-day quote.1.97%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.22% 8208 End-of-day quote.1.86%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 9700 End-of-day quote.18.44%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.68% 9790 End-of-day quote.23.04%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 1.03% 6784 End-of-day quote.25.65%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 0.75% 5350 End-of-day quote.4.29%
