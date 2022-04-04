Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan shares fall on corporate outlook caution, Wall St gains limit losses

04/04/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower in seesaw trading on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious about corporate outlook, although the losses were limited by overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei share average eased 0.10% to 27,708.30 by the midday break, after opening higher.

The broader Topix fell 0.35% to 1,946.80, also in a range-bound trading session so far.

"The only reason that lifted the market was Wall Street's gains," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"With the fiscal year just ending, we are expecting corporate guidance to come out and those are not expected to be positive with the impact of the COVID-19 and rising commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

Insurers and banks led losses among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, losing 3.54% and 1.53%, respectively.

Dai-ichi Life fell 4.57% and T&D Holdings lost 4.28%.

Banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dragged the Topix the most, falling 1.93%, followed by insurer Tokio Marine Holdings, which lost 3.31%.

Oil explorers rose 1.3%, leading gains among the sector groups as oil prices rose.

Retailers were also strong, with Shimamura surging 8.8% after the casual clothing shop operator raised prices and flagged a record annual profit.

Shimamura's bigger rival Fast Retailing rose 1.5%, providing the biggest support for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, rising 3.8% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbing 0.28%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. -4.76% 2390 Delayed Quote.9.83%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.78% 62340 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -1.78% 754.5 Delayed Quote.23.33%
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD. 7.78% 11640 Delayed Quote.11.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.04% 5958 Delayed Quote.2.65%
T&D HOLDINGS INC. -4.46% 1607 Delayed Quote.16.03%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. -2.88% 6875 Delayed Quote.10.78%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 0.82% 60560 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to $55 from $51.5…
RE
12:24aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to 2,100p from 1,925p…
RE
12:20aSaudi non-oil private sector keeps up solid growth in March - PMI
RE
12:20aJapan brings in 20 Ukrainian refugees on special flight
RE
12:17aAlaska oil field gas leak estimated at 7.2 million cubic feet
RE
12:16aN.Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks -KCNA
RE
12:16aN.Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks -KCNA
RE
12:10aIMF says monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka 'very closely'
RE
12:06aIndian shares edge lower as subdued financials, inflation woes weigh
RE
12:04aShanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Exclusive-Canada to invest C$2 billion on mineral strategy for EV batte..
4HomeCo Daily Needs REIT : Appendix 3B
5Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

HOT NEWS