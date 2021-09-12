Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan shares slip from 3-decade high as global selloff fuels caution

09/12/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks retreated from three-decade peaks on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally, with declines in global equities fuelling a cautious mood.

The broad Topix fell 0.19% to 2,087.67 at the lunch break, compared with its Friday close of 2,091.65, the highest since 1990.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.29% to 30,292.84, after marking an almost seven-month closing high of 30,381.84 at the end of last week.

An index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan slid 0.8%, in line with Wall Street's declines from Friday.

Transport equipment was the worst-performing sector of the Topix, dropping 2.14% after Toyota last week announced extra lost production of 400,000 vehicles over this month and the next.

Japan's biggest automaker slumped 2.85%, while Honda fell 1.72% and Nissan declined 1.05%.

On the Nikkei, consumer cyclical stocks fell the most, down 1.56%. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the index, sliding 1.24%.

SoftBank Group was the second-biggest weight, losing 1.46%.

The day's falls aside, many investors said the market remained firm, buoyed by optimism about a change in the country's prime minister and easing COVID-19 infections.

"Expectations among investors that the market will rise in the medium- to long term mean that any dips are being bought, and there won't be a big correction," said a market player at a domestic securities firm.

Oil and coal producers made up the top-performing Topix sector, gaining 1.04% on the back of rising oil prices.

Banking was another outperformer, with Shinsei Bank rallying for a second day and rising 13.1% after an unsolicited bid by SBI Holdings on Thursday.

Chipmakers also gained, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest among the biggest supports for the Nikkei in terms of index points, rising 1.08% and 0.99%, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 3.45% 11100 End-of-day quote.43.60%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.64% 75880 End-of-day quote.-17.94%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.70% 3431 End-of-day quote.19.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 73.16 Delayed Quote.37.99%
NIKKEI 225 1.25% 30381.84 Real-time Quote.10.70%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.26% 571.6 End-of-day quote.2.07%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 7.63% 3020 End-of-day quote.23.42%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 20.83% 1740 End-of-day quote.36.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.76% 7179 End-of-day quote.-10.91%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 4.90% 54550 End-of-day quote.42.06%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.02% 9750 End-of-day quote.19.05%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.62% 9959 End-of-day quote.25.16%
WTI -0.19% 69.959 Delayed Quote.40.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aShanghai aluminium hits highest since 2008 on supply worries
RE
12:09aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 33.26 mln, death toll at 442,874 - health ministry
RE
12:09aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Risks to Shackle -2-
DJ
12:09aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Risks to Shackle Stocks Again; Oil Climbs
DJ
12:08aIndia's daily covid-19 cases rise by 27,254 - health ministry
RE
12:07aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 219 - health ministry
RE
12:03aChina to announce details of oil reserve sales in due course
RE
09/12Gold moves in tight range as investors await inflation data
RE
09/12White House Says President Biden Approves California Disaster Declaration
RE
09/12White house says president joseph r. biden, jr. approves california disaster declaration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
2China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
3Lloyds Banking : Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, ..
4PT XL Axiata Tbk : Network Expansion in Sumatera XL Axiata 4G Network S..
5Equillium : Corporate Overview - September 2021

HOT NEWS