Japan shares track Wall St higher; auto, shippers shine

03/28/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday, with auto makers and shippers leading the gains, as the market was underpinned by demand for securing rights for dividend payouts.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6% to 28,110.73 before the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.57% to 1,984.65.

"Today is the last day to secure dividend allotments, which boosted demand for stocks," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, said, adding that a fall in oil prices also lifted investors' sentiment.

Auto and parts makers and shippers led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 1.71% and 1.68%, respectively.

Toyota Motor rose 2.2%, Honda Motor gained 1.78% and Nissan Motor climbed 1.52% as the yen hovered its lowest against the dollar since August 2015.

On the other hand, refiners were the top losers, falling 2.31% as oil prices fell.

Eneos Holdings slipped 2.29% and Idemitsu Kosan lost 2.81%.

Utility Chubu Electric Power rose 5.31% and was the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by medical platform M3 , which rose 4.9% and a retailer Seven & i Holdings , up 4.89%.

There were 122 advancers on the Nikkei index against 99 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.62 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.49% 92.228 Delayed Quote.9.98%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.30% 161.41 Delayed Quote.3.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.30934 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.24% 98.487 Delayed Quote.7.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.79872 Delayed Quote.1.24%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 6.20% 1319 Delayed Quote.1.73%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -2.27% 478.4 Delayed Quote.10.60%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.30% 135.474 Delayed Quote.2.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.09882 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.04% 3553 Delayed Quote.7.00%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -2.39% 3470 Delayed Quote.19.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.43% 1.620614 Delayed Quote.3.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.013137 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.34% 0.7568 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 111.03 Delayed Quote.51.78%
M3, INC. 4.13% 4439 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.37% 85.045 Delayed Quote.8.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6897 Delayed Quote.1.76%
NIKKEI 225 -0.73% 27943.89 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.13% 546.1 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
SECURE, INC. 6.52% 1193 Delayed Quote.-52.64%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD 4.07% 5747 Delayed Quote.7.85%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.05% 4116 Delayed Quote.5.83%
TOPIX INDEX 0.46% 1982.2 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.17% 8660 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.32% 2253 Delayed Quote.3.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.27% 123.29 Delayed Quote.6.26%
WTI 0.53% 104.674 Delayed Quote.49.48%
