Japan slashes fiscal year GDP growth f'cast to 2.0% on global demand slump

* Govt FY2022 estimates GDP growth +2.0%
* Govt FY2023 sees GDP growth +1.1%
* Overall FY2022 consumer inflation forecast at +2.6%
TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan's government slashed its
economic growth forecast for this fiscal year largely due to
slowing overseas demand, highlighting the impact of Russia's war
in Ukraine, China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns and a weakening
global economy.
The forecast, which serves as a basis for compiling the
state budget and the government's fiscal policy, included much
higher wholesale and consumer inflation estimates as surging
energy and food costs and a weak yen push up prices.
The world's third-biggest economy is now expected to expand
about 2.0% in price-adjusted real terms in the fiscal year
ending in March 2023, according to the Cabinet Office's
projections, presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal
Policy – the government's top economic panel.
That marked a sharp downgrade from the government's previous
forecast of 3.2% growth released in January. The cut largely
stemmed from weaker exports, which the government expects to
expand 2.5% compared to 5.5% in the previous assessment.
The government projected 1.1% growth for the following
fiscal year starting April 2023.
It released its projections days after the Bank of Japan
downgraded expectations for growth for this fiscal year to March
2023 to 2.4% from 2.9% three months ago, and underscored the
central bank's stance to maintain massive stimulus even as
several other economies have started to hike rates to curb
inflation.
The government forecast overseas demand to subtract real
gross domestic product by 0.3 percentage point for the current
fiscal year, compared to an expected 0.2 percentage point boost
seen previously.
It projected overall consumer inflation, which includes
volatile fresh food and energy costs, at 2.6% for this fiscal
year compared to 0.9% expected in the previous assessment in
January.
Wholesale inflation was estimated at 9.8% for this fiscal
year, much higher than 2.0% projected in January, as higher oil
and food prices and a weaker yen pushed up raw material cost.
The higher consumer inflation was not expected to weigh
greatly on private consumption as stronger spending on services
such as travel was seen boosting this fiscal year's economic
growth, a Cabinet Office official said.
For fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, the Cabinet Office forecast
nominal economic growth of 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Higher
nominal growth estimates point to government expectations for
greater tax revenue.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)