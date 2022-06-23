Japan stops financing for coal power plants in Indonesia, Bangladesh

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan will no longer provide
loans for two coal power plant projects in Indonesia and
Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, responding
to global criticism over its continued support for the polluting
fuel.
G7 nations pledged last June to end new government support
for unabated coal power by the end of 2021, but Japan continued
its aid for building the Indramayu plant in Indonesia and the
Matarbari plant in Bangladesh, saying they were "ongoing cases".
Coal is considered unabated when it is burned for power or
heat without using technology to capture the resulting
emissions, a system not yet widely used in power generation.
But Japan has changed its policy in response to growing
opposition to coal as it is one of the heaviest-emitting fossil
fuels and environmental activists and investors are eager to see
it phased out.
"We've decided not to proceed further with the Matarbari
project in light of the trend of international discussions on
coal power, and after consulting with the Bangladeshi side,"
Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Hikariko Ono told a news
conference, according to the ministry's website.
As for the Indramayu project, the Japanese government has
decided not to consider further yen loans as the Indonesian
government had decided not to proceed with the project, she
said.
The Japanese government has long been criticized by
envinronmental groups for backing exports of coal-power
technology and equipment even as the world moves to combat
climate change.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)