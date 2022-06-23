Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan stops financing for coal power plants in Indonesia, Bangladesh

06/23/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan will no longer provide loans for two coal power plant projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, responding to global criticism over its continued support for the polluting fuel.

G7 nations pledged last June to end new government support for unabated coal power by the end of 2021, but Japan continued its aid for building the Indramayu plant in Indonesia and the Matarbari plant in Bangladesh, saying they were "ongoing cases".

Coal is considered unabated when it is burned for power or heat without using technology to capture the resulting emissions, a system not yet widely used in power generation.

But Japan has changed its policy in response to growing opposition to coal as it is one of the heaviest-emitting fossil fuels and environmental activists and investors are eager to see it phased out.

"We've decided not to proceed further with the Matarbari project in light of the trend of international discussions on coal power, and after consulting with the Bangladeshi side," Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Hikariko Ono told a news conference, according to the ministry's website.

As for the Indramayu project, the Japanese government has decided not to consider further yen loans as the Indonesian government had decided not to proceed with the project, she said.

The Japanese government has long been criticized by envinronmental groups for backing exports of coal-power technology and equipment even as the world moves to combat climate change. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate by 25 bps to 2.…
RE
03:00aPhilippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate…
RE
03:00aRussia's Promsvyazbank in talks to buy SMP Bank -Kommersant cites sources
RE
03:00aNew research reveals U.S. gas pipeline leaks have not improved
RE
02:55aHike in Thai policy interest rate to be gradual - c.bank
RE
02:49aChina's coastal ecosystems still unhealthy despite recent progress, official says
RE
02:46aBulgarian nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed
RE
02:40aJapanese shares end little changed; recession fears stoke volatility
RE
02:37aGermany's network regulator will not trigger price adjustment clause in gas plan - sources
RE
02:36aIndonesia's April palm oil exports fall 21% - association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
4Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private
5AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded to Sell by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS