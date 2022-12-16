Japan tax reform to target low-emission cars, shift to investment

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan will extend tax breaks
on low-emission cars and seek to shift its massive household
savings into investment in the government's annual tax code
revision to be approved on Friday.
The government will also raise corporate, income and tobacco
taxes to pay for a scheduled doubling of Japan's defence
spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 - a
response to an increasingly assertive China and North Korea's
missile launches.
Below are key changes under the revised tax code, according
to a draft of the document obtained by Reuters. The revised code
will take effect in the next fiscal year beginning in April
2023, upon approval by parliament.
AUTOMOBILE TAX
Japan will extend tax breaks on low-emission cars past the
end of 2023, while increasing the required level of emissions
reduction for eligible vehicles in several stages from 2024. The
revision, to remain in place until April 2026, will cover half
of all new automobiles.
The government will also exclude gasoline-powered cars
beginning in 2025 from tax cuts that were granted to the
automobile sector to help it overcome supply constraints.
'NEW CAPITALISM'
Under his flagship "new capitalism" initiative aimed at
redistributing income, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sought
to shift Japan's 2,000 trillion yen ($14.52 trillion) in
household assets away from savings and into investment.
As part of this initiative, the government will make
permanent a programme that offers tax breaks for households'
stock investments. Specifically, it will triple the limit on
investments eligible for tax breaks from 2024.
CAPITAL GAINS TAX
The capital gains tax rate is uniform across income brackets
in Japan, unlike the income tax, which is progressive.
As part of a symbolic effort to address income
disparities, the government in 2025 will apply an additional tax
to 200 to 300 individuals who earn an annual income of more than
3 billion yen from investments in stocks and real estate, on top
of their salary.
START-UPS
Kishida's administration has stressed the need to nurture
more start-ups that could give a boost to Japan's anaemic
economic growth.
The government will expand preferential tax breaks for
retail investors when they buy and sell stocks in start-up
firms.
Profits from the sale of start-up shares will be exempt from
income tax if they are reinvested in other venture businesses.
($1 = 137.7800 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)