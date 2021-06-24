Japan to abolish advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy - govt officials

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will
abolish a nearly two-decade-old panel consisting of academics
and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on
fixing the country's tattered finances, two government officials
told Reuters.
The panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's
fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans, will hold its
final meeting on Thursday, the officials said on condition of
anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.
