Japan to abolish advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy - govt officials

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will abolish a nearly two-decade-old panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country's tattered finances, two government officials told Reuters.

The panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans, will hold its final meeting on Thursday, the officials said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)