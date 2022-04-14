Japan to boost investment role in upstream LNG projects

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan plans to step up its
investment role in upstream projects for liquefied natural gas
(LNG), to spur new development and boost fuel offtake by its
companies, the industry minister said on Friday.
Investment in new LNG development worldwide has dropped
significantly as a global trend toward decarbonisation grows,
although demand, especially in Asia, had risen, even before the
Ukraine crisis, Koichi Hagiuda said.
"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has intensified competition
for purchasing LNG, raising concerns about stable supply of the
fuel for Japan," he told a news conference.
"The government needs to come to the forefront to secure LNG
through cooperation with private the sector."
The government aims to provide 'risk money' through the
state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) for
existing LNG projects that can boost output quickly via
expansion, he said, but gave no details.
A meeting of G7 energy ministers early in March recognised
the importance of investments in the LNG sector to ensure energy
security, the minister added.
The Ukraine crisis, triggered by what Moscow has called a
"special military operation", spotlighted Japan's role in the
Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 energy projects in Russia, as Western
oil majors have decided to pull out of the country.
Hagiuda has said Japan would hold the concessions in both
projects as they are stable sources of long-term and inexpensive
energy, but would also work to cut dependence on Russian energy
by diversifying sources of supply.
Russia accounted for 8.8% of Japan's LNG imports in 2021,
3.6% of crude imports and 12.5% of thermal coal imports.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)