Japan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight

* Incoming PM Kishida to spend big to ease COVID pain
* Abe ally Amari named LDP secretary-general
* Kishida to tap key personnel in cabinet reshuffle
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan will compile a considerably
large extra budget immediately after a looming general election
to ease the economic blow of the pandemic and boost long-term
growth in key areas, a ruling party heavyweight said on Sunday.
"What must be tackled at first is vaccinations. This is the
strongest of coronavirus measures," Akira Amari, newly appointed
secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), told
public broadcaster NHK's political debate programme.
Japan should boost its vaccination rate from the current
60%to 70% to 80%, levels seen as easing anxiety among the
public, Amari said.
"We have responded with various measures by tapping
emergency budget reserves. Now that the reserves are drying up,
we will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately
after the election."
Given dire public finances, Japan's incoming prime minister,
Fumio Kishida https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28,
may have little choice but to sell more government bonds https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-may-sell-more-bonds-fund-next-premier-kishidas-stimulus-package-2021-10-01
to fund a pandemic-relief package that he said would be worth
hundreds of billions of dollars.
Amari, a former economy minister seen as a key ally of
Japan's longest-serving premier, Shinzo Abe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-shadow-shogun-abe-assured-clout-over-next-pm-kishida-2021-09-30,
said the supplementary budget would focus on the environment,
digital and infrastructure.
He said the government may consider extending job subsidies,
but Keiichi Ishii, his counterpart at the LDP's small coalition
partner Komeito called for cash payments of 100,000 yen ($900)
to everyone up to 18 years old, or roughly 20 million people.
Kishida, a former foreign minister, won the LDP's leadership
race on Wednesday and is expected to be elected prime minister
in parliament on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, by virtue of
the party's majority in the lower house. He is expected to name
his cabinet later in the day.
The general election must be held by Nov. 28.
Seiko Noda, who ran against Kishida, is likely to get a
ministerial post, Kyodo news said on Sunday, a move in line with
Kishida's aim of having female lawmakers make up for 30% or more
of his cabinet.
The new leader is set to keep Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi -
younger brother of Abe - and Education Minister and Abe ally
Koichi Hagiuda in his cabinet, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
Finance Minister https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-olympics-minister-suzuki-be-next-japan-finance-minister-yomiuri-2021-09-30
Taro Aso's brother-in-law, Shunichi Suzuki, is set to replace
him, media reported.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his
post, while Hirokazu Matsuno, an education minister in Abe's
cabinet, is set to become chief cabinet secretary.
Tetsuo Saito, Komeito's number two, is likely to be named
transport minister, replacing fellow Komeito lawmaker Kazuyoshi
Akaba, media reported.
($1 = 111.0500 yen)
