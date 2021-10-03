Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight

10/03/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Incoming PM Kishida to spend big to ease COVID pain

* Abe ally Amari named LDP secretary-general

* Kishida to tap key personnel in cabinet reshuffle

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately after a looming general election to ease the economic blow of the pandemic and boost long-term growth in key areas, a ruling party heavyweight said on Sunday.

"What must be tackled at first is vaccinations. This is the strongest of coronavirus measures," Akira Amari, newly appointed secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), told public broadcaster NHK's political debate programme.

Japan should boost its vaccination rate from the current 60%to 70% to 80%, levels seen as easing anxiety among the public, Amari said.

"We have responded with various measures by tapping emergency budget reserves. Now that the reserves are drying up, we will compile a considerably large extra budget immediately after the election."

Given dire public finances, Japan's incoming prime minister, Fumio Kishida https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28, may have little choice but to sell more government bonds https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-may-sell-more-bonds-fund-next-premier-kishidas-stimulus-package-2021-10-01 to fund a pandemic-relief package that he said would be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Amari, a former economy minister seen as a key ally of Japan's longest-serving premier, Shinzo Abe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-shadow-shogun-abe-assured-clout-over-next-pm-kishida-2021-09-30, said the supplementary budget would focus on the environment, digital and infrastructure.

He said the government may consider extending job subsidies, but Keiichi Ishii, his counterpart at the LDP's small coalition partner Komeito called for cash payments of 100,000 yen ($900) to everyone up to 18 years old, or roughly 20 million people.

Kishida, a former foreign minister, won the LDP's leadership race on Wednesday and is expected to be elected prime minister in parliament on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, by virtue of the party's majority in the lower house. He is expected to name his cabinet later in the day.

The general election must be held by Nov. 28.

Seiko Noda, who ran against Kishida, is likely to get a ministerial post, Kyodo news said on Sunday, a move in line with Kishida's aim of having female lawmakers make up for 30% or more of his cabinet.

The new leader is set to keep Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi - younger brother of Abe - and Education Minister and Abe ally Koichi Hagiuda in his cabinet, the Mainichi newspaper reported. Finance Minister https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-olympics-minister-suzuki-be-next-japan-finance-minister-yomiuri-2021-09-30 Taro Aso's brother-in-law, Shunichi Suzuki, is set to replace him, media reported.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post, while Hirokazu Matsuno, an education minister in Abe's cabinet, is set to become chief cabinet secretary.

Tetsuo Saito, Komeito's number two, is likely to be named transport minister, replacing fellow Komeito lawmaker Kazuyoshi Akaba, media reported.

($1 = 111.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees booming development in green finance
PU
04:07aStill a problem with fuel supplies in London and South East - UK Conservative chair
RE
03:44aARGUS MEDIA : India's Reliance sets up UAE trading unit
PU
03:43aUk conservative party chair dowden says we are taking steps to address the supply chain issues
RE
03:43aUk conservative party chair dowden says there are challenges with supply chains
RE
03:41aUk conservative party chair dowden says there is clearly still a problem with fuel in london and the southeast
RE
03:34aUAE : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell held talks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
PU
03:31aJapan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight
RE
03:31aJapan to compile big extra budget after polls, says LDP heavyweight
RE
03:14aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi's largest IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Arabian Oil : ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhab..
2Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to buy Roper's Tran..
3Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production ..
4Air New Zealand : to require COVID-19 vaccination for international tra..
5Elbit System : ' Medical Device Spin-Off, Beyeonics, Raises $36 Million

HOT NEWS