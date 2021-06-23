Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri

06/23/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Business buildings are pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is looking at tightening regulations on foreign funds that hold stakes in domestic firms with important technology in areas such as nuclear power and defence, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The new rules will aim to prevent overseas funds and companies from slapping demands on Japanese companies that may weaken their competitive edge or lead to the leaking of technological expertise, the paper said, without citing sources.

The question over just how far the government has the right to intervene in shareholder matters has been in focus since an independent investigation found Toshiba Corp management colluded with the trade ministry to pressure foreign investors.

In the wake of the probe, Japan's trade minister said it is normal for government to deal with individual companies when matters of national security are at stake and the policies the trade ministry implemented were "natural".

The government plans to come up with specific measures by the end of this year, the paper said.

A trade ministry official denied the report, saying they were not considering tightening regulations. The finance ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The Yomiuri said new rules could require foreign funds that break the new rules to sell their holdings of the Japanese firms.

With the new rules, the government would support the retention and development of technology deemed important even after foreign funds have already made their investment, it added.

Any new measures would follow tighter foreign ownership rules on hundreds of firms designated as having operations core to national security that took effect in May last year.

Foreign investors buying a stake of 1% or more in such core firms have since faced pre-screening in principle, compared with the previous threshold of 10%.

The sectors selected as crucial to national security include areas such as oil, railways, utilities, arms, space, nuclear power, aviation, telecoms and cybersecurity.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Daniel Leussink and David Dolan; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.91% 75.4 Delayed Quote.42.48%
WTI 0.67% 73.311 Delayed Quote.49.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:34aChina's EV maker Xpeng gets approval to list in Hong Kong -source
RE
02:34aSelf-driving startup WeRide deepens ties with Nissan, raises $310 million
RE
02:30aN.Korea's currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed - reports
RE
02:28aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:27aSAVE OUR SUMMER : British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry
RE
02:18aIndian shares flat as tech losses offset gains in automaker stocks
RE
01:36aPRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF HOUSEHOLD FINANCIAL SAVINGS FOR Q3 : 2020-21 and Household Debt-GDP Ratio at end-December 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
3Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
4TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
5EASYJET PLC : SAVE OUR SUMMER: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

HOT NEWS