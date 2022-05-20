Japan to double limit on foreign arrivals from next month

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travellers from most countries would not be required to provide proof of negative COVID tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival.

This included people from all other members of the G7 group of developed economies, the source of 80% of foreign entrants in Japan.

Japan is accepting business travellers, foreign students and academics but not tourists, except a limited number in a trial of package tours.

Matsuno said experience with the trials would be used in later decisions to further reopen.

