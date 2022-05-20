Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Japan to double limit on foreign arrivals from next month

05/20/2022 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a disease prevention instructions board at Haneda airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travellers from most countries would not be required to provide proof of negative COVID tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival.

This included people from all other members of the G7 group of developed economies, the source of 80% of foreign entrants in Japan.

Japan is accepting business travellers, foreign students and academics but not tourists, except a limited number in a trial of package tours.

Matsuno said experience with the trials would be used in later decisions to further reopen.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
