TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government on Tuesday approved a draft amendment to existing legislation to allow for the installation of offshore wind power in exclusive economic zones (EEZ), a milestone towards the country's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Japan aims to have 10 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power projects by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040, to replace fossil fuels including coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its energy mix, for which floating offshore wind is essential.

The new legislation would allow wind farms to be installed further out to sea from current territorial and internal waters, a joint statement by the ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI) and the ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said.

Installation would be permitted if the project met certain criteria, including on marine environment protection, and after public consultations, according to the draft legislation which is yet to be approved by the parliament.

Currently, Japan has less of 0.5 GW of offshore wind power installed and is developing a few floating offshore wind warms, mainly for demonstration purposes.

Industry players are closely watching the EEZ legislation, key for unlocking floating offshore wind development and allowing for it to be part of the state auctions, all three major rounds of which have been bottom-fixed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates)