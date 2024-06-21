TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set announce another extension of gasoline subsidies until the end of this year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The government has implemented the anti-inflation step since January 2022 to subsidise fuel wholesalers and lower retail prices at gas stations nationwide. It has been extended seven times, most recently to the end of June, despite some criticisms of its impact on fiscal health.

The government is also making final preparations to adopt an additional electricity and gas bill relief programme for three months from August and is considering benefit measures for pensioners and low-income earners beyond autumn, according to NHK.

Kishida is expected to unveil these measures at a press conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday, NHK said.

