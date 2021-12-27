Japan to hold auction on Feb. 9 to sell 100,000 kl of oil from national reserve
12/27/2021 | 12:09am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Monday it will hold an auction on Feb. 9 to sell about 100,000 kilolitres, or 628,980 barrels, of oil from its national reserve as a part of the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserve to cool rising crude prices.
The supply will become available to the winning bidder on March 20 or later, it said in a statement.
