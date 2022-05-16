Japan to keep calendar-based JGB sales to market unchanged after extra budget - draft

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan is set to keep its annual
calendar-based government bond (JGB) sales to the market steady
at initial 198.6 trillion yen when it compiles
an extra budget for this fiscal year to March 2023, a draft plan
seen by Reuters showed.
The revised JGB plan follows government's issuance of fresh
deficit-financing bonds worth 2.7 trillion yen to fund an extra
budget aimed at helping households and small firms cope with
surging fuel prices and cost of living amid the Ukraine war.
The government will avoid a rise in calendar-based bond
sales to the market by front-loading refunding bond issuance for
the next fiscal year to level annual JGB issuance, the draft
said.
The government is set to earmark additional spending in the
extra budget, including 1.2 trillion yen in subsidy to gasoline
wholesalers and additional 1.5 trillion yen in topping up budget
reserves.
The draft underscores the importance for Japan to win market
confidence in debt management. The rounds of heavy extra
spending to battle with the pandemic has further strained the
industrial world's heaviest public debt burden at more than
double the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.
($1 = 128.9400 yen)
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Rashmi Aich)