Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan to keep calendar-based JGB sales to market unchanged after extra budget - draft

05/16/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan is set to keep its annual calendar-based government bond (JGB) sales to the market steady at initial 198.6 trillion yen when it compiles an extra budget for this fiscal year to March 2023, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed.

The revised JGB plan follows government's issuance of fresh deficit-financing bonds worth 2.7 trillion yen to fund an extra budget aimed at helping households and small firms cope with surging fuel prices and cost of living amid the Ukraine war.

The government will avoid a rise in calendar-based bond sales to the market by front-loading refunding bond issuance for the next fiscal year to level annual JGB issuance, the draft said.

The government is set to earmark additional spending in the extra budget, including 1.2 trillion yen in subsidy to gasoline wholesalers and additional 1.5 trillion yen in topping up budget reserves.

The draft underscores the importance for Japan to win market confidence in debt management. The rounds of heavy extra spending to battle with the pandemic has further strained the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden at more than double the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.

($1 = 128.9400 yen) (Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aBOJ's Kuroda warns against excess FX volatility
RE
02:07aJGB yields steady in thin trading; solid demand at linker auction
RE
02:04aSouth Korea offers working level talks to North Korea on COVID-19
RE
02:04aHolcim looking at 10 acquisition targets - CEO
RE
02:03aGold hovers near three-month low as dollar strength continues
RE
02:00aJapan to keep calendar-based JGB sales to market unchanged after extra budget - draft
RE
02:00aEuropean dealmakers face shrinking debt options as recession risk looms
RE
02:00aJapan govt to keep fy2022/23 calendar-based jgb sales to market…
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
01:59aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Ex-Morrisons boss appointed CEO of food manufacturer Greencore
3Oil prices slide as investors take profit; supply fear still looms
4Changes in Oriola Management Team
5PT027, a novel fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide, used..

HOT NEWS