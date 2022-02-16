Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday

02/16/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A traffic jam is seen in front of the new Toyosu market, which has been relocated from Tsukiji market, on its opening day, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will keep its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors at 5 yen ($0.043) a litre for the week starting on Thursday, the country's industry ministry said on Wednesday in its website.

The government last week raised the subsidy to 5 yen a litre for the week started last Thursday from 3.7 yen a week earlier, hitting a ceiling for the temporary scheme to blunt a sharp rise in fuel prices.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail gasoline price exceeds the threshold of 170 yen under the programme implemented on Jan. 27.

$1 = 115.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 93.34 Delayed Quote.22.94%
WTI -0.28% 92.221 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aPhilippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
RE
12:47aChina's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing
RE
12:44aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:44aNew Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
RE
12:42aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:40aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:39aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:36aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
12:29aJapan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
3Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback
4Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earni..
5Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

HOT NEWS