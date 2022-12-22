Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan to look into group's report of secret Chinese police stations

12/22/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows printed Chinese and Japanese flags

(Corrects paragraph six to show group said police from the Chinese city of Nantong had an office in Japan)

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese authorities are investigating a report from a human rights group that China has set up police offices in Japan, a top government spokesperson said on Thursday, following similar checks by European countries, the United States and Canada.

Safeguard Defenders, an Asia-focused rights group based in Spain, has published two reports since September indicating that Chinese authorities have established 102 overseas police stations in 53 countries, including Japan.

Chinese authorities have dismissed the accusations and said the facilities are volunteer-run centres that help citizens renew documents and offer other services that were disrupted during the COVID pandemic.

"We will take all necessary steps as we clarify the situation," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference when asked about the government's response to the report.

Matsuno said earlier that Japan had told Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels that "it would be unacceptable if there was any activity that violates Japan's sovereignty".

Safeguard Defenders said in a September report that police from the Chinese city of Fuzhou had set up a "service station" in Tokyo. The group indicated in a follow-up report that police from the Chinese city of Nantong had another such station somewhere in Japan.

Japan's investigation comes after similar checks by Western governments into the reports that alleged that the Chinese police were targeting Chinese nationals living abroad and pressuring some to return home to face criminal charges.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:03aBuyout funds rethink deal financing amid shortage of debt
RE
01:56aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up after New York rally
AN
01:52aJapan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars
RE
01:48aFrance's privacy watchdog fines Microsoft over cookies
RE
01:47aEutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia, Iran will slightly hit financial results
RE
01:46aSK E&S issues convertible preferred shares worth $576 mln through KKR
RE
01:44aRouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar
RE
01:26aJGB yields fall as BOJ policy shock fades
RE
01:25aECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
RE
01:22aThai New Year spending seen at 3-year high as economy rebounds -survey
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
3BHP Signs Agreement for $6.4 Billion OZ Minerals Takeover -- Update
4Uniper to be Removed From SDAX Index Due to German Goverment Takeover
5Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

HOT NEWS