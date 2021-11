Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier that his government would release some oil reserves, after a U.S. request, in a way that does not breach a Japanese law, which only allows stock sales if there is a risk of supply disruption.

One kilolitre is equal to 6.29 barrels of oil. Earlier the Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan will release about 4.2 million barrels of oil.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)