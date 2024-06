TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday the authorities are closely watching currency moves and will respond appropriately to excessive volatility.

Hayashi, the country's top government spokesperson, made the comments at a regular press conference as the battered yen languished near the 160 per dollar level. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)