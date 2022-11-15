Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan to resume offshore wind auctions in December with revised rules

11/15/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A wind turbine is seen as a plane flies during sunset in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to resume public auctions for offshore wind power projects in December under revised rules aimed at encouraging a wider range of operators and accelerating the development of infrastructure, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The schedule for the second major round of auctions to select operators for four new areas capable of generating 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power a year was presented by the ministry to a committee of experts to discuss ways to promote renewable energy.

As part of Japan's decarbonisation strategy, the government plans to install up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040.

But an auction for the Happo-Noshiro area in northern Japan was abruptly suspended in March after complaints from businesses about the lack of clarity around the bid process.

The criticism increased after the government last December selected three consortiums all led by Mitsubishi Corp to operate all three areas in the first major round of offshore auctions.

After lengthy discussions and many public comments, the industry and land ministries amended the bid rules late last month, giving a higher evaluation score to operators that submit earlier start-up dates and setting a 1 GW limit on bids that one consortium can win when multiple ocean areas are auctioned.

To discourage a focus on price alone, the evaluation process will give all bids below the market an equal score in their assessment on price.

Global companies, including Denmark's Orsted and Germany's RWE, have shown interest in the Japanese market, but industry sources say the limit on how much one group can win is discouraging because it reduces the potential for economies of scale.

An official at the ministry said the scheme was designed to cover the preliminary stages and would be dropped once the initial auctions have taken place.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.51% 4319 Delayed Quote.17.66%
ORSTED A/S 2.69% 667.4 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
RWE AG 1.08% 39.34 Delayed Quote.8.96%
Latest news "Economy"
06:07aWall Street bonuses to plunge as much as 45% for bankers - study
RE
06:07aEthiopia's Abiy vows 'honest' implementation of Tigray truce
RE
06:06aHome Depot beats sales estimates on steady demand
RE
06:05aRussia says Western arms, foreign mercenaries top targets for forces in Ukraine
RE
06:03aFTX's new CEO helped bolster Enron victims' recovery
RE
06:02aTrump to launch new White House bid while his party licks its wounds
RE
06:00aJapan to resume offshore wind auctions in December with revised rules
RE
06:00aDemocratic senators press U.S. auto agency on safety rules
RE
06:00aNASA prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch
RE
05:58aUkraine sets out plan to export more grain to poor countries
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting Chin..
2ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
3FTX officials in contact with U.S. regulators - filing
4Outokumpu Oyj : is the first stainless steel producer to provide a prod..
5China stocks rise on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies

HOT NEWS