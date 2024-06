TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan will revise its January-March gross domestic product (GDP) figures to reflect corrected construction orders data from the land ministry, the cabinet office announced on Tuesday.

The revised first-quarter GDP data is to be released at 8:50 a.m. Japan time on July 1 (2350 GMT on June 30), the cabinet office said. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)