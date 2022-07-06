Log in
Japan to seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, 40,000 tonnes of barley via tender

07/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO Workers watch a grain elevator unload wheat from Canada from the storage of a freight ship at Chiba Kyodo Silo Co. in Chiba

TOKYO(Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it will seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Oct. 31 and arrive in Japan by Dec. 22 via a simultaneous buy and sell auction on July 13.

In such auctions, end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
