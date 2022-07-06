Japan to seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, 40,000 tonnes of barley via tender
07/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
TOKYO(Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it will seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Oct. 31 and arrive in Japan by Dec. 22 via a simultaneous buy and sell auction on July 13.
In such auctions, end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.
(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Andrew Heavens)