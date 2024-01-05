TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan will tap 4.74 billion yen ($32.7 million) of budget reserves to cover damages by the Noto earthquake disaster, Jiji News Agency reported on Friday, citing Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said his cabinet will approve the emergency funding next week as the government's fiscal response to the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. ($1 = 144.8300 yen) (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)