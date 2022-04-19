Log in
Japan trebles loans to Ukraine to $300 million -PM Kishida to other leaders

04/19/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
PM Fumio Kishida's news conference

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders that Tokyo now plans to extend $300 million in loans to Ukraine, up from an original offer of $100 million, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday the government said Japan would provide Ukraine with protective masks and hazmat suits to be used against chemical weapons, as well as drones for surveillance use.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS