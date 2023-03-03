TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's trade unions are demanding the biggest wage hike in 25 years at their spring pay negotiations, a national labour tally showed on Friday, as the government and central bank urge firms to raise workers' wages to support the economy.

A survey of more than 2,000 unions nationwide showed an average 4.49% raise request for this year, the biggest since 1998's 4.36%, according to the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (JTUC).

Workers in the world's third-largest economy have been emboldened by policymakers' calls for wage hikes to sustain a frail post-pandemic economic recovery threatened by a four-decade-high inflation.

Despite the higher cost burden, major Japanese firms have promised large pay increases to retain skilled workers amid labour crunch. World's largest car maker Toyota last week accepted a union demand for the biggest base salary growth in 20 years, while fashion brand Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing last month announced an up to 40% pay hike.

The JTUC preliminary survey showed the average union demand during this year's annual labour talks, called "shunto" in Japanese, was much larger than 2022's 2.97%.

JTUC, commonly known as "Rengo", is the largest labour organisation in the country representing about seven million workers. Although those working at smaller businesses, on temporary terms or without union membership tend to receive a much smaller, if not flat, pay growth, the result of shunto is seen as a harbinger of the country's wage trends.

Bank of Japan officials have said the outcome of the wage hikes is an important criterion to determine the future course of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Kantaro Komiya