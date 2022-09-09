Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday
unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of
high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses
and farmers.
The move by the government to roll out new and extend
existing policies highlights Fumio Kishida's resolve to tackle
the impact of rising cost pressures by providing support to
firms and consumers.
"Protecting the lives of people and activity of businesses
in the midst of surging global prices is one of the top
priorities of the Kishida administration," Kishida said on
Friday at a meeting of a panel tasked with rising prices and
wage issues.
As part of the steps, the government will offer 50,000 yen
($350) in financial support to low-income households exempt from
paying resident taxes to help them pay for rising costs of
electricity, gas and food.
Other steps included an extension of existing subsidies to
keep the price of animal feed for livestock and dairy farmers
down beyond October, as well as providing support to farmers who
made efforts to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.
The government would also hold off on raising the price of
imported wheat it sells to retailers beyond October, essentially
making it easier for households to cope with higher commodity
costs by reducing pressure on bread and noodle prices.
It would also free up extra funding for a regional subsidy
programme.
"This is a package to mitigate the negative impact (of price
rises) rather than providing a push-up effect," said Toshihiro
Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"The push-up effect on gross domestic product is likely to
be limited."
Nomura Research Institute executive economist Takahide
Kiuchi estimated about 16 million low-income households would
likely be eligible for the 50,000 yen in financial support that
the government plans to dole out.
That could push up private consumption by about 225 billion
yen, which would correspond to about 0.04% of Japan's annual
nominal GDP, Kiuchi added.
"It can't be said to have a big economic impact."
($1 = 142.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by
Stephen Coates)