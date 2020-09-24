Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan upgrades view on exports and output, but flags economic weakness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man on a bicycle rides past containers at an industrial port in Tokyo

Japan's government upgraded its view on exports, factory output and the job situation in its September economic report but said the overall assessment was unchanged from last month with Japan still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's third largest economy suffered its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, but has shown some signs of life after the government lifted a nationwide lockdown in late May.

With consumers and businesses still cautious as the country continues to battle the outbreak, the government downgraded its view on consumer spending and business expenditure in the monthly report released on Thursday.

"The economy remains in a severe condition due to the coronavirus impact but it is showing signs of picking up recently," the government said in the report.

Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in the April-June period, contracting for a third consecutive quarter.

The government has sought to soften the blow of the pandemic by unveiling a $2 trillion package of stimulus measures this year, while the Bank of Japan has also eased monetary policy further in 2020.

In the report, the government said it upgraded its views on exports and factory output for a third straight month and raised its assessment on the employment situation for the first time since January 2018.

The government said exports were "picking up", bettering the August assessment that they showed signs of recovery. A rebound in the economies of major trading partners was underpinning Japan's exports and factory output, the report said.

The number of people in employment was gradually recovering, the government said in the report, an improvement from its August view that the job situation was weak.

But the government downgraded its view on consumer spending for the first time in five months, saying it was "picking up" - as in the August report - but adding that it remained weak, along with business spending.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:46aIraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports
RE
04:45aOne in eight UK workers still on furlough
RE
04:43aGerman business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
04:42aAs COVID surges, UK to unveil new job protection plans
RE
04:37aGermany's Ifo Index Rises in September Despite More Infections -- Update
DJ
04:35aThames Estuary Growth Board sets out criteria for freeport proposals
PU
04:35aThe COVID-19 epidemic deterred around half a million Slovenian residents from traveling
PU
04:35aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Export of roundwood in 2019 about 28% lower than in 2018
PU
04:33aEU watchdog calls for tax data sharing powers to combat fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3TESLA, INC. : FACTBOX: Tesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
4GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group