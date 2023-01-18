Japan visitors surge to 1.37 mln in Dec, up from 934,500 the month before

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The number of visitors to Japan in December climbed to more than 1 million, the second month after it scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for over two years, Japan's Tourism Agency said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign visitors, for both business and pleasure, rose to 1.37 million in December from 934,500 in November. Nearly half of all arrivals were from South Korea.

Arrivals were still down 45.8% from pre-pandemic levels. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)