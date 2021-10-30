Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability

* Kishida's coalition expected to keep its majority
TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese voters went to the polls
on Sunday to decide whether to endorse the conservative
government of Fumio Kishida or weaken the new prime minister and
possibly return the world's third-largest economy to a period of
political uncertainty.
The vote is a test https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tightrope-election-may-spell-uncertain-future-japans-new-prime-minister-2021-10-28
for Kishida, who called the election soon after taking the top
post early this month, and for his Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP), which has been battered by its perceived mishandling of
the coronavirus pandemic.
Already, Kishida has struggled to advance policies to help
poorer people https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-confronts-rising-inequality-after-abenomics-2021-10-12,
while securing a big boost in military https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/with-an-eye-china-japans-ruling-party-makes-unprecedented-defence-spending-2021-10-13
spending and taking a harder line on China https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/japans-okinawa-ruling-partys-tough-china-stance-helps-win-young-voters-2021-10-29.
With his lacklustre image failing to inspire voters, the LDP
is on the brink of losing its sole majority in the lower house
of parliament for the first time since 2009, opinion polls show,
although its coalition with junior partner Komeito is forecast
to remain in control.
Japan's vaccination drive initially lagged other advanced
nations. More than 70% of the population is now fully vaccinated
and infections have dropped sharply, but some voters remain
wary.
"It's hard to say the pandemic is completely snuffed out and
society is stable, so we shouldn't have any big changes in
coronavirus policy," said Naoki Okura, a doctor, after voting in
Tokyo.
"Rather than demanding a change in government, I think we
should demand continuity."
TOUGH CONTESTS, REVOLVING DOOR?
Several key LDP lawmakers are also facing particularly tough
contests, including Akira Amari, the party's secretary general.
"Revolving-door prime ministers is a weakness that many
outside of Japan fear," Sheila A. Smith, a senior fellow at the
Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a blog post. "Prime
Minister Kishida will need a unified party and a strong
electoral showing on Oct. 31 if he is to successfully tackle
Japan’s difficult national agenda."
Turnout will be crucial, since higher turnout tends to
favour the opposition. As of 10 a.m., three hours after polls
opened, turnout stood at 6.32%, down 0.83 point from the
previous lower house poll - but 16.6 million voted in advance,
the Internal Affairs Ministry said.
The biggest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic
Party of Japan is expected to gain seats but not come near
toppling Kishida's coalition.
"The only party with policies aimed at people in their 20s
and 30s is the Constitutional Democrats, things like income tax
and so on," said office worker Daisuke Matsumoto, 27. "It's true
other parties have policies aimed at child-raising, but what
about those of us who are childless?"
A big loss of LDP seats could lead to party infighting,
returning Japan to an era of short-lived administrations that
diminished its global stature, until Shinzo Abe helmed the
country for a record eight years to September 2020. The dovish
Komeito could also gain more clout within the coalition.
Uncertainty is high, with the Nikkei newspaper estimating
40% of single-seat districts have close races and recent polls
showing some 40% of voters undecided.
Voting ends at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT), with projected results
likely to come soon afterward from media exit polls.
Kishida's publicly stated goal is for his coalition to keep
a majority, at least 233 seats https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-election/factbox-key-numbers-to-watch-in-japan-lower-house-election-idUSL4N2RI1CL,
of the 465 in the lower house. Before the election, the
coalition had a commanding two-thirds majority of 305, with the
LDP holding 276.
Investors and political watchers are focussed on whether the
LDP - in power for all but brief spells since it was formed in
1955 - can keep its majority as a single party. Losing that
would erode Kishida's power base in the factional LDP and the
party's standing against the Komeito.
The usually splintered opposition is united, arranging for
only one party - including the widely shunned Japanese Communist
Party - to face off against the coalition in most districts,
with analysts saying this is creating a number of neck-and-neck
battles.
But the opposition has failed to capture the hearts of
voters, with only 8% supporting the Constitutional Democrats
while 39% back the LDP, according to a poll last week by public
broadcaster NHK.
"The other political parties are all scattered, so I can't
leave it to them with confidence," said Hiroki Kita, 49 and an
advertising executive.
"There's only the LDP, but it's a negative choice."
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Elaine Lies, Irene Wang, Daniel
Leussink and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Sakura Murakami and
Elaine Lies; Editing by William Mallard)