Japan warns against speculative yen moves, markets wary of further intervention

*
Deeply concerned about rapid, one-sided moves - finmin
Suzuki
*
Govt, BOJ share concern over sharp yen falls - Suzuki
*
BOJ Gov Kuroda to speak to business leaders later on
Monday
*
Japan won't intervene to defend line-in-sand - ex-FX
diplomat
TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister
Shunichi Suzuki said authorities stood ready to respond to
speculative currency moves, a fresh warning that comes days
after Tokyo intervened in the foreign exchange market to stem
yen falls for the first time in over two decades.
Suzuki also told a news conference on Monday the government
and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) were on the same page in sharing
concerns about the currency's sharp declines.
"We are deeply concerned about recent rapid and one-sided
market moves driven in part by speculative" trading," Suzuki
told a news conference. "There's no change to our stance of
being ready to respond as needed" to such moves, he added.
The remark came after the government's decision on Thursday
to intervene in the currency market to stem yen weakness by
selling dollars and buying yen for the first time since 1998.
The yen's recent sharp declines, which have pushed up
households' living costs by boosting imported fuel and food
prices, have been driven in part by widening divergence between
the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening and
the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will deliver a speech to
business leaders in Osaka, western Japan, later on Monday where
he may comment on the yen and the government's intervention.
The dollar added 0.29% to 143.78 yen on Monday,
continuing its climb back toward Thursday's 24-year peak of
145.90. It tumbled to 140.31 that same day after Japanese
authorities stepped into the market.
While government officials' jawboning may keep markets
nervous of the prospects of further intervention, stepping in
repeatedly in the currency market and selling huge sums of
dollars could be difficult due to the criticism Japan may face
from its G7 counterparts.
"It's unlikely Japan will continue intervening to defend a
certain line, such as 145 yen to the dollar," former top
Japanese currency diplomat Naoyuki Shinohara told Reuters.
The yen is not alone in its downward spiral. Several other
currencies, including the British pound, the euro
and the Chinese yuan, have taken a
hammering partly driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive
interest rate increases in recent months.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara;
Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)