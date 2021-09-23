Japan welcomes Taiwan bid to join trade pact, citing shared values

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday welcomed Taiwan's
application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, citing shared
democratic values with the island, which China claims as its
own.
Japanese officials' appreciation of Taiwan's values with
regard to democracy and rule of law contrasted with Japan's
cautious reaction to China's bid to join the Comprehensive and
Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
"We consider Taiwan a very important partner with which we
share fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, basic human
rights and rule of law," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura
told a news conference. Japan is chairing the pact this year.
Taiwan made the application on Wednesday, angering China,
which views the island as one of its provinces with no right to
the trappings of a state.
While Japan said Taiwan's application would need to be
scrutinized against the trade pact's strict standards, the
positive reaction stood in contrast to a cautious response to
China's application last week.
Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso expressed skepticism
about China's chances, citing strict rules related to
state-owned enterprises.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato sidestepped a
reporter's question on Friday about the different reactions to
the applications, declining to go into specifics on Japan's
position on China but referring to values shared with Taiwan.
The chief government spokesman added that under the trade
pact's rules, membership was open to Taiwan, noting that it was
already an independent member of the World Trade Organization
and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
The original 12-member trade agreement, known as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important
economic counterweight to China's growing influence.
But the TPP was thrown into limbo in 2017 when then-U.S.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact.
Britain has also applied to join the 11-member CPTPP and
Nishimura said the first meeting to discuss its bid would take
place on Sept. 28.
