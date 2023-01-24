Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan whaling firm pins hopes on vending machines to revive sales

01/24/2023 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A canned meat machine along with two frozen sashimi and cooked meat machines are displayed inside a vending machine shop, opened by a Japanese whale-hunting company

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - A Japanese whaling firm unveiled vending machines offering whale sashimi, whale steak and whale bacon in Yokohama on Tuesday in hopes of reviving sales of a food long in decline and shunned by many supermarkets.

Wearing a whale-shaped hat, Kyodo Senpaku President Hideki Tokoro greeted prospective customers at the firm's latest 'unmanned store' - a trio of vending machines in Motomachi, an upmarket shopping district home to fashion boutiques and artisan bakeries.

The firm has recently set up two similar outlets in Tokyo, plans to open a fourth in the western city of Osaka next month, and hopes to grow to 100 locations over the next five years.

"There are many major supermarkets that are afraid of being harassed by anti-whaling groups so they won't use whale. So there are many people who want to eat whale but can't," Tokoro told Reuters at the launch.

"Therefore, we are opening stores with the thought that we can provide a place where those people can eat."

The products on sale mainly contain whale caught in Japan, a company spokesperson said, with prices ranging from 1,000 yen ($8) to 3,000 yen ($23).

Though the government maintains that eating whale is a cherished part of Japan's culture, consumption which peaked in the early 1960s has steadily declined as other protein sources became available and affordable.

Whale meat consumption in Japan totalled just 1,000 tonnes in 2021, compared with 2.6 million tonnes for chicken and 1.27 million for beef, government data showed.

At its peak in 1962, annual whale meat consumption was 233,000 tonnes.

Conservationists say moves to promote whale meat are desperate attempts to revive interest in a struggling business.

"Most Japanese people have never ever tried it. So how can it be something you call a nationwide culture if nobody's really participating in it?" said Katrin Matthes, head of Japan policy for Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), a global charity.

The International Whaling Commission - a global body which oversees whale conservation - banned commercial whaling in 1986 after some species came close to extinction.

But Japan continued hunting whales for what it said were research purposes. It pulled out of the IWC and resumed commercial whaling in 2019.

Some passers-by near the store said they would be open to eating whale but they wouldn't make a special effort.

"I wouldn't go out of my way to come (buy it). I usually eat chicken," Urara Inamoto, a 28-year-old customer service worker, told Reuters.

Whale meat advocates point to its high protein content and low carbon footprint compared with other meats.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Yokohama; editing by John Geddie and Jason Neely)

By Chris Gallagher


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.73% 179.225 End-of-day quote.-3.14%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
07:52aSwitzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
RE
07:50aUnion Pacific quarterly profit falls 4%
RE
07:47aIMF's Georgieva: Zambia making remarkable progress on pledged reforms
RE
07:47aImf managing director georgieva: confident that creditors will…
RE
07:46aJapan higher rates expand debt pile, balanced budget seen delayed again
RE
07:46aMore EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production - Czech Foreign Minister
RE
07:43aUkraine appoints new supervisory board for state gas giant
RE
07:42aAmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora
RE
07:42aWith music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists
RE
07:41aImf managing director georgieva: zambia making remarkable progr…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
2Japan's Nikkei rises to cut losses since BOJ's Dec. shock
3Vonovia SE: Vonovia invests in Gropyus
4U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbule..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS