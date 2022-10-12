Japan wholesale prices rise the most in 5 months, put squeeze on corp profits

The 9.7% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was much bigger than a median market forecast for a 8.8% increase, BOJ data showed. [JPCGPY=ECI]

It was the biggest annual increase since a 9.8% rise registered in April, underlining the stiff margin pressure facing corporates as many of them struggle to pass on the costs to consumers.

A weak yen, which inflates the cost of imports, has exacerbated already high wholesale inflation from a global surge in commodity prices.

That combination has driven the index, at 116.3, to a record high since the survey began in 1960.

Reflecting persistently strong input pressure, wholesale prices rose 0.7% in September from the previous month, when it increased 0.4%.

The yen-based import price index rose 48.0% year-on-year in September, after a revised 43.2 in August and a revised 49.2% in July, the data showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi KajimotoEditing by Shri Navaratnam)